Groupon needed a reliable tax calculation engine to work with their existing systems; one that would not cost a fortune to implement.

“Avalara was easy to partner with,” says Brad. “We currently use AvaTax to handle all of our domestic sales tax calculations and we use Avalara Returns to manage our hundreds of monthly sales tax lodgments.”

Avalara partnered with Groupon to create a solution that allows Groupon merchants to have their own AvaTax accounts nested under Groupon’s account. In states that require marketplaces to collect tax on behalf of the merchants selling on their platforms, Groupon can collect tax without any action on the merchant’s part. In other states, Avalara allows Groupon merchants to decide whether Groupon will collect tax for them at checkout. If they choose not to have Groupon collect tax for them, Groupon can instead pass the tax through for the merchant to remit.

“The custom solution we developed with Avalara was an absolute game-changer,” says Brad. “It allows us to keep inventory on our platform without becoming non-compliant.”