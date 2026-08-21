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Customer Story

Groupon relies on Avalara to reduce tax complexity

Results

Increased compliance

Enabled growth

Flexible setup

Improved processes

Company Overview

We live in a global economy, powered by numerous channels. Groupon provides convenience as the go-to destination for millions of consumers to connect with both local and global businesses for products, services, and experiences.

Tax challenges

Groupon is a global marketplace and must comply with many reporting obligations, including economic nexus and marketplace rules in the United States, and e-invoicing and tax transparency laws internationally.

 

“The indirect tax landscape, both in the US and abroad, is rapidly transforming right now,” says Brad Caproni, director of global indirect tax for Groupon. “Tax authorities are doing everything they can to keep up with the digitisation of the global economy and maintaining compliance with these new and changing laws is incredibly difficult.”

Why Avalara?

Groupon needed a reliable tax calculation engine to work with their existing systems; one that would not cost a fortune to implement.

 

“Avalara was easy to partner with,” says Brad. “We currently use AvaTax to handle all of our domestic sales tax calculations and we use Avalara Returns to manage our hundreds of monthly sales tax lodgments.”

 

Avalara partnered with Groupon to create a solution that allows Groupon merchants to have their own AvaTax accounts nested under Groupon’s account. In states that require marketplaces to collect tax on behalf of the merchants selling on their platforms, Groupon can collect tax without any action on the merchant’s part. In other states, Avalara allows Groupon merchants to decide whether Groupon will collect tax for them at checkout. If they choose not to have Groupon collect tax for them, Groupon can instead pass the tax through for the merchant to remit.

 

“The custom solution we developed with Avalara was an absolute game-changer,” says Brad. “It allows us to keep inventory on our platform without becoming non-compliant.”

“The custom solution we developed with Avalara was an absolute game-changer.” It allows us to keep inventory on our platform without becoming non-compliant.”

  • — Brad Caproni
  • Director, Global Indirect Tax

 

Results

“Having Avalara manage rate updates and taxability changes is a lifesaver,” Brad continues. “There's no way we could manage the ever-changing rate landscape without third-party assistance. Avalara takes the heavy burden of compliance — from prepping and lodging returns to issuing payments and notice resolution — off the plates of our staff.”

 

Brad adds that working with Avalara has removed barriers to introducing new product types. “We don’t have to hold business up to research which jurisdictions tax the item,” he explains. “We let Avalara make those determinations for us. All we need to do is assign the appropriate tax code and ensure the necessary data elements can be sent through the API and we’re ready to go.”

 

"Avalara is an integral component of Groupon’s tax compliance strategy,” Brad concludes. “Their rates and taxability determinations are fast and highly accurate, and the people are friendly and knowledgeable.”

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