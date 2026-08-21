GTSE started out as a domestic business-to-business website and grew quickly. Soon the company saw an opportunity to address the consumer market through Amazon, which enabled its expansion into other EU markets. “Amazon made it very easy for us to get into new territories, especially before Brexit,” says Tom Armenante, the company’s director of ecommerce. “Amazon shipped stock from the UK to the EU for us, making it incredibly easy to sell in Europe.”

In 2020, the company used Amazon’s platform to start selling into the US market. “That grew very, very quickly,” says Tom, “so we decided to build our own US website in 2023.” While Amazon provided basic support for tax calculations on US sales, the new website would introduce a level of complexity that would heavily burden GTSE’s internal resources.

“We’ve always worked to be lean with resources within the business,” Tom says. “We didn’t want to invest in specific internal resources to become experts in all the complexities of the US tax landscape. From the outset, we knew we would need a partner to simplify US sales tax compliance for us. Our key concern was ongoing monitoring of sales tax thresholds and state-specific requirements.”