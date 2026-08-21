GTSE rolled out Avalara in November 2023, after a short period of setup and integration. “The whole process was managed really, really smoothly,” Tom recalls. “The process of assigning the correct tax codes to the products was very intuitive… it was all pretty streamlined. It took a few weeks, if that.”
Because GTSE took a proactive approach to compliance, the company has avoided being caught in a reactive mode as US sales have grown. “We have successfully spared ourselves the administrative burden of backtracking and re-registering,” says Louise.
“The team at Avalara have been really helpful, supporting everything we’ve needed to do,” says Tom, “but honestly, there hasn’t been a huge amount of interaction with them because the orders have all gone through our system smoothly.”
With the Avalara for BigCommerce integration in place, Tom feels that GTSE’s continued and accelerated growth in the US market will be nearly frictionless, at least from a compliance standpoint.
“We are expecting exponential growth in the US in the next 12 months and are investing heavily in inventory and infrastructure to support that growth, so it’s safe to say that we’ll need to register in a lot more states,” he explains. “We are selling B2B and therefore will also be looking at the monitoring of sales tax exemption certificates as part of our ongoing tax compliance monitoring. With Avalara, we feel more than ready.”