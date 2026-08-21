As Hickory Farms expanded its business strategy, it found “technical debt” to be a hurdle. Systems that worked fine for the old ways of doing things were coming up short in the new model. “We needed a technology infrastructure that would enable our growth, rather than being a barrier,” recalls COO Matt James.

Sales tax compliance, in particular, quickly emerged as an area of increasing complexity. The company packages both food and non-food items, which are taxed at different rates, in the same gift box.

Its multi-channel approach added further complexity, as postage for online and catalogue sales are often taxed differently. The company’s retail footprint alone requires sales tax collection and reporting in 46 states, with taxability determination at the local level proving even more complex.