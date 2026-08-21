In early 2016, Hickory Farms selected Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations as its new ERP system.
Choosing a system to handle the company’s increasingly complex sales taxes was the next priority. Driven by strong recommendations from Microsoft and the implementation partner, Matt and his team quickly settled on Avalara’s AvaTax to automate sales tax calculations and Avalara Exemption Certificate Management for managing exemption certificates and compliance.
“Avalara was early in partnering with Microsoft and being ready for the cloud and for Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations,” says Matt. “Being early can come with its own challenges, but we saw some advantages in testing out the new platforms and making sure they’re working for us.”
While getting out of the datacenter business was a must-have for Hickory Farms, Matt also acknowledges some nice-to-haves offered by Avalara’s platform, for instance, the ability to consolidate sales tax calculation and address verification for delivery in Commerce Cloud Digital, the company’s e-commerce system.