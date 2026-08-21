Andrew relies on Avalara to keep Highgate compliant amidst the tax complexities of managing multiple brands of hotels across the U.S. and abroad. “The solutions are great, and the per-property cost is worth the value,” says Andrew. “We save considerable time by automating key aspects of tax compliance. The biggest time saver has been through payment processing. We just transfer funds every month to fund the full tax liability, make sure we provide them with accurate data, and then Avalara takes care of the rest. It saves us from creating hundreds of AP transactions every month.”
Since implementing Avalara, Andrew has deepened his relationship by quickly adding new properties to enhance the value of the software. “Using Avalara for Hospitality has saved us over $100,000 per year in increased efficiencies,” Andrew says.
In addition to his satisfaction with the software, Andrew acknowledges the importance of working with a team of experts and having a collaborative relationship. “Avalara has become an important partner who values our feedback and implements our suggestions to enhance the product,” Andrew says. “The Avalara team is phenomenal and goes above and beyond.”