Avalara AvaTax is fully integrated with Zuora’s end-to-end subscription management platform, designed for businesses to automate their order-to-revenue process. Zuora simplifies the otherwise complicated task of managing all interactions related to nurturing long-term customer relationships, such as bills and payments, commerce and finance operations.
The platform covers all aspects of subscription administration, including the creation of customised product and rate plans, setting up customers and their subscriptions, making amendments to subscriptions, and the automation of ongoing billing and payment collections. Geraldene continues: “The fact that Zuora and Avalara could provide a tried and tested solution already used by many companies facing similar challenges to us was highly reassuring to us. We wanted to hit the ground running in the US and we needed to know that the solution would work accurately and out of the box, without the need for months of development work.”
“The implementation of the solution went smoothly and as it’s easy to use, we were able to roll it out and begin using it confidently and effectively in a very short space of time.” The fact that the solution can be rolled out wherever we establish a presence and service customers is very important to us. Essentially, this helps minimise barriers for future growth and expansion”.