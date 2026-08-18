“One of the first steps that we needed to take was setting up all of the business registrations in the 28 states that we knew we needed to lodge in,” Ann recalls. “Avalara has a team dedicated to walking customers through that process, helping you get all of the setup in place from the start.”
“Avalara has certainly made our tax compliance easier,” she adds. In fact, I can't even imagine how we would have done it in a manual way. I think it would've been impossible.”
Ann credits Avalara with being a key enabler of ICONIC London’s direct-to-consumer expansion into the US market. “We couldn't have achieved what we have without having that tool to help facilitate us building that business,” she says. “I'd really recommend it as a solution that can help you automate your tax lodgments and tax calculations, as well as being a technical solution that's very easy to use and implement.”
“As ICONIC London continues to grow, I'm sure there may be many more opportunities for expansion in other locations as well as the US,” Ann concludes. “I certainly wouldn't hesitate to get in touch with Avalara to help us once again find the right technical solutions for our tax lodgments.”