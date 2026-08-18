“Before we set up a new subsidiary in the US, we were already selling to US consumers,” says Ann Masson, Chief Financial Officer, “but those were export sales that we were making from here in the UK.”

Eventually the company adopted an e-commerce model in the United States. “We immediately had to be lodging taxes in 28 states,” Ann explains. “Overnight we went from having no US sales tax administration to having to be ready to lodge straight away in those 28 states. It wasn't a slow build-up, one at a time. We had to be immediately ready in that whole array of spaces.”

But the company didn’t want to hold back the potential of the business because of sales tax requirements. “We knew it was important to find a solution that could help us with that,” Ann says. “ICONIC London is quite a small company.” We have just under 40 employees in total across all the different functions and a very small finance team. There are just three of us, including me.”