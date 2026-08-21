As IDville expanded its nationwide presence, tax compliance became increasingly complex. With nexus in 35 states, managing multi-state obligations manually was time-consuming and error-prone. Registration and licensing requirements varied in every state, making them difficult to track and increasing the risk of non-compliance. Manually lodging returns led to delays and errors, resulting in fines and penalties.

Another major challenge was managing tax-exempt sales for school systems, where missing certificates delayed invoice processing and added administrative burden.

IDville's multichannel sales approach, including e-commerce, marketplaces, and catalogues, added complexity to tax management, requiring a scalable, seamless, automated solution to manage tax obligations at every step of the process.