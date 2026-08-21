Get started
Prizm dark blue background

Customer Story

IDville cuts costs and boosts efficiency with Avalara and SalesPad by Cavallo®

IDVille Testimonial - Avalara Cavallo
Video: Learn how IDville streamlines tax compliance with Avalara and Cavallo.

Results

Improved efficiency

Better compliance

Reduced costs

Company Overview

IDville is a leader in identification solutions, specialising in card access control, employee badges, ID printing systems, and accessories. Based in Kentwood, Michigan, the company follows a multipronged marketing approach, using direct sales, online marketplaces like Amazon and Staples, and a nationwide catalogue program, sending 3 million catalogues to businesses annually. With a small but highly efficient team of 17, the company manages multiple orders a day, serving industries across education, healthcare, and corporate security.

Tax challenges

As IDville expanded its nationwide presence, tax compliance became increasingly complex. With nexus in 35 states, managing multi-state obligations manually was time-consuming and error-prone. Registration and licensing requirements varied in every state, making them difficult to track and increasing the risk of non-compliance. Manually lodging returns led to delays and errors, resulting in fines and penalties.

 

Another major challenge was managing tax-exempt sales for school systems, where missing certificates delayed invoice processing and added administrative burden.

 

IDville's multichannel sales approach, including e-commerce, marketplaces, and catalogues, added complexity to tax management, requiring a scalable, seamless, automated solution to manage tax obligations at every step of the process.

Why Avalara?

Before Avalara, IDville relied on a service provider to handle tax compliance but faced challenges due to inconsistent customer support. Errors in lodging led to penalties, and managing exemption certificates became difficult. The company needed a system that could integrate with Microsoft Dynamics GP and SalesPad to optimise sales tax management.

 

Avalara’s integration with SalesPad helped IDville improve order management and manage compliance with minimal manual intervention. By adopting both, IDville automated tax calculations, streamlined exemption management, and integrated compliance into its workflow, reducing manual entry and providing more accurate lodgments across all states where it collects and remits sales tax.

“We were able to cut SG&A costs by 16% with Avalara and SalesPad as part of our integrated systems. Just as important, we’re saving time on tax and operational tasks, which lets us stay focused on growing the business.”

  • — Bob Milowski
  • CEO, IDville

 

Results

Since implementing Avalara and SalesPad, IDville has improved operational efficiency and streamlined tax compliance.

 

In addition, by automating workflows and tax compliance, IDville reduced manual intervention, eliminating the need to employ a dedicated tax specialist. This led to a 16% reduction in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, attributed to automation and compliance improvements. The company also saw a 4% increase in top-line gross profit due to better visibility and operational efficiencies.

 

By leveraging Avalara tax compliance solutions, IDville ensured more accurate, on-time lodgments without increasing its workforce. As Bob puts it, “We really, quite honestly, don’t think we missed a single return.”

 

Avalara and SalesPad have played a crucial role in automating tax management and order processing, ensuring seamless compliance across 35 nexus states while optimising IDville’s workflow and reporting accuracy. This has allowed the company to reduce compliance risks and tax-related delays and operate more efficiently while focusing on business growth.

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Book a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo
About us
Products & Services
Resources
Contact us

Monday - Friday

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. IST
Global Sites