In the increasingly complex landscape that followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., Dan looked for an automation solution to relieve the firm of some of the risk and the labour-intensive tasks involved in compliance.

To start, Ignite Spot looked at how their clients were currently processing taxes, and how a new workflow would be beneficial to the firm and clients. “Minimising the risks involved with sales tax requires a proactive approach to ensure that the business is addressing challenges strategically,” Dan says.

They discovered clients were underreporting and stressed about the complex processes. Dan knew they needed a system that would not only increase compliance, but also help clients better understand their liabilities and requirements.

“One of the biggest challenges clients have is determining which questions they need answers to,” says Dan. “The more they understand, the better questions they ask — which ultimately helps us make them more successful.”