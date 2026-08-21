Dan says clients now feel more in control and have greater peace of mind with their sales tax compliance. Plus, they’re more confident with the workflow, including statements and reviews.
As a result of this confidence, Dan notes that their clients more actively discuss what new things are happening or are on the horizon, which creates new advisory opportunities. “Our clients see we are deeply connected, not just moving numbers,” he says. “They know that we see the business the way they see it and are taking care of them as a whole.”
The automated tools also make the work at Ignite Spot more efficient, allowing a single staff member to manage the sales tax processes for dozens of clients, as well as looking back at prior lodgments the client did manually. In one example, Dan’s team found that California owed their client $25,000.
Avalara Managed Returns for Accountants has helped Ignite Spot grow its client base, while also expanding the services they can provide. The firm now offers proactive sales tax services to more than 60 of their clients. Dan notes that his firm’s service has become “sticky” by enhancing the value they deliver.
“Once we’ve automated sales tax lodgments for clients and are able to provide them with strategic direction for their sales channels, our relationships with them become more exciting and dynamic,” says Dan. “Clients become eager to have more conversations and explore new ways that we can help them grow to the next level.”