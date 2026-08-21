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Customer Story

Inovonics finds the complete tax compliance package with Avalara

Customer story Inovonics - Andrea Riviezzo

Results

Improved processes

Increased compliance

Company Overview

Founded in 1986, Inovonics pioneered and patented the use of 900 MHz wireless technology to deliver the most reliable, cost-effective, and flexible solutions for critical wireless applications. The company provides the backbone for many of the world’s most widely used wireless systems.

Tax challenges

Like many companies that deal primarily with distributors, Inovonics assumed its only nexus obligations were in states where employees were based. After completing a nexus study, the company learned they had obligations in 14 states in addition to the six they were already registered in.

 

It didn’t take long for them to realise that NAV, for all of its powerful benefits, was not the best tool for sales tax compliance. “You really have to stay on top of all your rates,” says Andrea Riviezzo, the company’s controller, “and you have to do all the filing yourself.”

 

On top of that, certificate management was still a complex problem. “If you have a drop shipment and you put the certificate ID on a customer card, it flows through to wherever they are drop shipping,” Andrea explains. “So, if they’re exempt in California but not in New Jersey, you’ve created issues there as well.”

Why Avalara?

To better manage these challenges, Inovonics started searching for a comprehensive solution that would automate tax collection on all its sales, lodge returns in 20 states, and manage exemption certificates.

 

After consulting with a trusted advisor, Inovonics wasted no time in selecting Avalara for the job.

“I love using the product and it’s a fun company to work with.”

  • — Andrea Riviezzo
  • Controller

 

Results

Andrea measures Avalara, in part, by the time and peace of mind it gives her team. “I don’t worry about sales tax at all now,” she says. “If we turn on 15 more states tomorrow, we wouldn’t have to worry about a single thing. We upload all of our certificates, and it’s all managed. And if someone's on leave or out of the office, we know we won't miss lodgment deadlines."

 

“The biggest thing Avalara offered us was a complete package,” says Andrea, “so we didn’t have to piece it together. And at the same time, they had the professional services to help us gather those certificates and validate them from the get-go. Anything we needed for sales tax, Avalara had it.”

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