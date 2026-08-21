Colleen is quick to point out the efficiency gains she sees from working with Avalara. “I’d have to have another full-time person just to calculate the tax, make sure it’s all accurate, lodge the returns, and deal with all the notices and things like that. That is a whole additional staff member, if not more, especially as we grow.”
The process of managing exemption certificates, too, is more efficient in terms of both time and space. “We wanted to move away from paper files, so we’ve been able to reduce giant filing cabinets full of customer records,” explains Colleen. “We just upload PDFs to CertCapture, and it takes care of everything. It’s much more reasonable.”
”Perhaps the most important benefit, from Colleen’s perspective, is the confidence she feels that comes from compliance. “We’re not trying to dodge anything — we want to do business the right way so that no one’s going to come knocking on our door trying to give us a hard time. In fact, if they want to audit me, they're welcome to do it because I know Avalara's products support our business and have our back. It just helps me sleep so much better at night.” “The last thing I want to see in the mail is a compliance notice from a state that I’m not prepared or resourced to deal with, but I don’t have to worry about that,” Colleen adds. “I know I’ve got Avalara behind me. We’re still a relatively small company but having Avalara’s knowledge and resources makes it feel like we’re bigger.”