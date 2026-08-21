Managing tens of thousands of varying items along with changing taxability rates is difficult enough. But manually managing them all across two states? The chances of getting tax rates wrong are high.

“We want to do the right thing,” says Ben Norton, who is in charge of retail technology for McCaffrey’s Food Markets. “We want to make sure our customers are taxed — or not taxed — correctly. But it was really a guessing game for our small team.”

Ben knew things had to change when McCaffrey’s got hit with a fine during a state audit. “We decided to fine-tune the process,” he says, “and to automate it as much as possible.”