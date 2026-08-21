“MatrixMaster allows us to be fast and accurate with the staff that we have,” says Ben. “We’re a small team, and any time we can automate something, we take a task off of somebody’s plate so they can focus on more important things. Without MatrixMaster, we’d still be guessing item by item.”
In addition to determining product taxability, McCaffrey’s customised MatrixMaster to determine each product’s eligibility for government assistance programs such as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly referred to as food stamps. Because the regulations are always changing, Avalara has been vital in helping McCaffrey’s keep up.
Ben also appreciates the relationship he’s built with his Avalara account manager. “I can contact her at any time,” he says. “For example, New Jersey changed tax codes the past two years, and she helped us identify and implement the necessary changes in advance so that we were compliant on the day the rate changes took effect.”