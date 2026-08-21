MCJ Supply Chain Solutions chooses AvaTax from the start

Customer
MCJ Supply Chain Solutions
Industry
Tax Type
Integration
Tax Challenges
- Compliance risk
- Tax complexity
- Process inefficiency
Products Used
Avalara AvaTax
Dynamically delivers sales and use tax calculations, based on the latest rules and rates in our tax engine, to a shopping cart or invoicing system at the time of purchase.
Benefits
- Gained peace of mind through improved compliance
- Created more accurate, efficient processes through ERP integration
- Established customer support practices and internal processes that scale with the business
Industry Type
Distribution
Meet customer needs and improve compliance when you're collecting sales tax or exemption certificates.