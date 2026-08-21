MCJ Supply Chain Solutions chooses AvaTax from the start

MCJ Supply Chain Solutions hasn't run into any tax challenges yet, and Finance Controller Necia Rebello aims to keep it that way. Before joining MCJ, Necia worked for Mitsubishi Caterpillar for 10 years with two different sales tax compliance systems — one that was integrated with the ERP system and one that wasn't.

“When your ERP system isn't linked to an automated tax system, it becomes really tricky to manage ever-changing tax rates,” Necia explains. “All 50 states are continuously changing laws and thresholds. Just keeping up with that was pretty challenging. At MCJ Supply Chain Solutions, I wanted to avoid tax challenges, not respond to them after they happened.”

As a startup, MCJ was running on limited resources. “We couldn't really afford to have one person trying to figure out the latest tax rate to put on every customer invoice,” says Necia. “From my experience at Mitsubishi Caterpillar, I knew that we needed an automated tax system that would tie into our ERP, and we decided that from the beginning.”