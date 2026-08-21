“The system we were using for tax compliance wasn’t updated frequently,” remembers Accounting Manager Nick Carter. “We were audited by a few states, including Texas and New York, and were hit hard with penalties.”

The 2015 Texas audit covered a three-year period and required a lot of heavy lifting by the Micro Matic team. “All exemption certificates were tied to individual customer records in Microsoft Dynamics,” Nick explains. “We had to go into each record, print the certificate, scan it, then add it to a file we put together to send to the state.”

The reward for all those hours of manual labour? Texas found compliance issues and assessed a hefty penalty along with the taxes owed. “We needed to do a better job protecting the company,” says Nick. “We started looking for a solution and very quickly settled on Avalara.”