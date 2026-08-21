Brenda’s team can now focus on more strategic finance priorities for Moroch. Besides eliminating the need for a full-time tax manager, the team didn’t need to replace a retiring member who handled filing taxes. “One person now handles everything in less than four days a month,” says Brenda, “and they aren’t even full days.”
Since implementing AvaTax and Avalara Returns, the agency has been audited twice. Once was a corporate audit by one of the agency’s top clients. “We got the highest possible scores across the board,” Brenda recalls proudly. “They said we were one of the only agencies they work with who broke out taxes across state lines. We earned a lot of trust coming out of that audit.”
During the second audit, by a third-party auditor, Brenda submitted reports she pulled using Avalara, and never heard from the auditor again. “That was the easiest audit I’ve ever done,” she states.
But the outcome Brenda values most is the peace of mind that comes with confident compliance. “We no longer have to track those changing nexus requirements, search out that information, and count how many transactions we’ve had in a jurisdiction,” she says. “That information is just handed to us now, saving us hours of work.”