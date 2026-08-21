Annette went into the beta testing program with real enthusiasm. “I like software, so I asked Avalara not to tell me a whole lot,” she says. “I wanted to see whether I could figure it out, to see how intuitively it had been designed. The answers were almost always where I would expect to find them. And when it comes to filing the returns, it was really just a click of a button. Easy.”
“The people at Avalara have been extremely helpful,” she adds. “We had a few questions along the way, and they were very responsive. They were also very receptive to the feedback I gave them as a beta customer.”
Annette also appreciates the peace of mind that comes with confident compliance. “We don’t keep up on changing sales tax laws and regulations,” she says. “We know that Avalara is keeping track of all that. We don’t need to worry about it. We know we’re being compliant.”
Prior to using Returns for Small Business, Annette had always done the sales tax reconciliation and filing herself — a cumbersome process that took her three or four hours every month. Now her bookkeeper can do it in about an hour. “It gave me time back in my life,” says Annette.