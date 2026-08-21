“The number one benefit is the peace of mind that comes with knowing that we’re doing things the right way,” says Joe. “For example, we learned some things about our Arizona tax returns after Avalara started lodging them for us … how they use location codes versus how we had been using them. And whenever we’ve seen a discrepancy in a tax rate, AvaTax has turned out to be correct, which surprised me pleasantly. It’s definitely more audit-ready than our old way of doing things — having our auditors know that we’re running Avalara is a real source of confidence.”
Another major benefit for a fast-growing company like Pacon is the ease with which they can add new states. “It’s flipping a switch in AvaTax, and I like that,” says Joe.
Pacon was able to load all sales tax states at the outset of their implementation, since they’re still in growth mode. “That might not be the way everyone implements Avalara’s suite, but it was good for us,” he says. “Now we’re set up going forward. We had a very positive experience, and we’re happy with the result.”