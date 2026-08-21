With Pacon’s acquisitions, sales tax requirements became more complicated and compliance became a bigger headache. Adding states only exacerbated the inefficiencies. The process of adding just one state might take as much as half a day to download and verify current rates, then update SAP.

These steps had to be repeated for each state every month to keep up with rate changes. “We were using native SAP functionality,” recalls Joe Rossmeissl, the company’s controller. “It was difficult to stay on top of all the rate changes in all the jurisdictions.”