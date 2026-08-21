With the advanced automation features in Managed Returns for Accountants, including direct integration with leading e-commerce, accounting, and ERP platforms, sales data flows in and returns and reports can be automatically generated for every jurisdiction where there’s a lodging requirement. This further frees up PMBA resources from dealing with the most onerous, time-consuming processes.
Chris notes that with Managed Returns for Accountants, it’s possible for his firm to handle thousands of returns or more per year. In the first two years, PMBA substantially increased its number of SALT clients, while also handling returns for clients of partnering firms. Chris says PBMA expects to see at least 50% growth in the second year. The firm also increased its margins on these services since implementing Managed Returns for Accountants.
“In my experience, many accounting firms, large, small, and in between, have viewed SALT as a back seat item: A low-revenue, but high-risk service that they were reluctant to dive into,” he says. “But with the new automated, cloud-based systems from Avalara, firms can serve the needs of their clients whether they have sales tax expertise or not, without burdening or expanding their staff, and reduce the risks inherent to sales tax lodging.” This allows firms to devote more time to more profitable engagements and advisory services.
Additionally, Chris says his staff love the automation features, especially for clients who are also using the Avalara AvaTax calculation engine. “There are a lot of reasons why accounting firms should consider adding Managed Returns for Accountants to their practice, starting with peace of mind because of the reduced risk. The automation features make the system easy to use for overseeing all due dates and return status for all clients, while also knowing that the returns are being prepared and remitted by Avalara, which I believe has the broadest expertise and technology available for sales and use tax management.”
“If your firm provides any business tax services or consulting,” says Chris, “your clients will expect you to be able to help them with their sales and use taxes. Managed Returns for Accountants is one of the most cost-effective, scalable, and risk-mitigating solutions on the market.”
Chris also adds, “I expect the demand for sales and use tax advisory services and lodging is going to explode as businesses realise the risks of non-compliance. Firms that add Avalara Managed Returns for Accountants will be ready to serve these clients and build a successful sales and use tax practice, with strong revenue, low risk, and no increased burden on staff or resources.”