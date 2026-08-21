Compliance isn’t something Jerry has to worry about now. “We’ve been audited a few times by jurisdictions,” he says. “In every case, we turned to Avalara to provide the necessary data, and in every case we’ve been found to be compliant. We’ve never had a penalty assessed against us. Having Avalara allows me not to have any concern at all.”
In addition, Jerry relies on Avalara for expertise and guidance. “When regulations change, particularly at the federal level, the detailed information isn’t always clear,” he explains. “We’ll call Avalara and get some guidance on how to do it, rather than guessing. It’s very easy, and they’re very helpful.”
How would PLD manage all of this complexity without Avalara? “It would require a lot of hours, on our part,” Jerry says. “We’d have to employ people to fill those roles. This way we avoid all of that, but at the same time we get the expertise from Avalara, which is quite valuable.”