With customers from Florida to California, PLD is obligated to collect a multitude of taxes, surcharges, and fees at the federal, state, and local levels. “Each jurisdiction has its own complex tax computations,” says CEO Jerry Nussbaum. Disparate lodgment deadlines add to the complexity. Jerry explains, “Some are monthly, some are quarterly, some are semi-annual … it’s a lot to keep up with.”

This combination of tax transaction volume and complexity creates a huge burden for PLD. As a former certified public accountant, Jerry knew when he founded PLD he didn’t want to carry that burden himself. “I wanted to behave like a telecommunications company, not like an accounting firm,” he says.