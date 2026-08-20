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Customer Story

PXG achieves 200% growth with the help of tax compliance automation

Results

Seamless ERP integration

Time savings through automation

Customer data capture

Transparent financial records

Streamlined workflow

Company Overview

Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) designs, markets, and sells custom-fit clubs, golf equipment, and apparel. Founded in 2013, PXG has since grown to become an internationally recognised brand within the sport, with a presence among stores, fitters, retailers, and distributors around the world.

Tax challenges

PXG used a basic accounting system to manage its operations. Nikki Nielsen, Director Business Process at PXG, recalls, “We were literally housing all of our inventory, sales orders, and customer data manually extracted from the ERP system, including monthly lodgments.”

 

PXG wanted a more efficient tax compliance solution that could keep up with its business. The company wanted a solution that could categorise customer tax information, streamline tax reporting, eliminate the need for manual overrides, and help manage 5,000+ exemption certificates annually with a volume of 100 new ones coming in each month.

Why Avalara

To fully streamline operations, the company’s tax solution would need to work with its existing systems. PXG’s new ERP, Acumatica, provided greater functionality and a seamless integration with Avalara’s tax compliance software, which resulted in less time and resources on manual tasks that historically bogged down its finance and accounting team. “Everything is done on our behalf across multiple sales platforms. We no longer have to manually insert tax tables inside our Square POS just to be able to sell DTC,” Nikki explains.

 

This was pivotal because the golf industry experienced a surge in business in recent years. During the pandemic, PXG grew from 600 orders a day to 2,000 orders a day. “The system never shut down or had any glitches, thank goodness. Without having a great system, we would not be able to meet customer demands,” Nikki adds.

“We have all the automation we need to go into the day-to-day for seamless work operations. It’s been amazing!”

  • — Nikki Nielson
  • PXG, Director Business Process

 

Results

PXG attributes significant time savings and operational efficiencies to Avalara. Nikki says, “We no longer need a dedicated person managing exemption certificates for expirations or cleaning up transactions on the backend because our sales system charged exempt customers erroneous tax. Our tax calculations are spot on.” The company’s return on investment (ROI) exceeded initial expectations since implementing Avalara. “We've seen 200% growth year over year. Without Avalara (and Acumatica) having the bandwidth to process thousands of transactions a day, we wouldn’t have been able to handle the sales coming in.”

 

PXG now captures more precise customer data and tracks sales orders seamlessly, from order entry to consignment and fulfilment. “We have all the automation we need to go into the day-to-day for seamless work operations. It’s been amazing!”

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