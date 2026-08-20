PXG used a basic accounting system to manage its operations. Nikki Nielsen, Director Business Process at PXG, recalls, “We were literally housing all of our inventory, sales orders, and customer data manually extracted from the ERP system, including monthly lodgments.”

PXG wanted a more efficient tax compliance solution that could keep up with its business. The company wanted a solution that could categorise customer tax information, streamline tax reporting, eliminate the need for manual overrides, and help manage 5,000+ exemption certificates annually with a volume of 100 new ones coming in each month.