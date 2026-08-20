To fully streamline operations, the company’s tax solution would need to work with its existing systems. PXG’s new ERP, Acumatica, provided greater functionality and a seamless integration with Avalara’s tax compliance software, which resulted in less time and resources on manual tasks that historically bogged down its finance and accounting team. “Everything is done on our behalf across multiple sales platforms. We no longer have to manually insert tax tables inside our Square POS just to be able to sell DTC,” Nikki explains.
This was pivotal because the golf industry experienced a surge in business in recent years. During the pandemic, PXG grew from 600 orders a day to 2,000 orders a day. “The system never shut down or had any glitches, thank goodness. Without having a great system, we would not be able to meet customer demands,” Nikki adds.