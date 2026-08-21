Simplified returns lodging

Avalara Returns automatically lodges R&B Wagner's returns in every tax jurisdiction where it owes sales tax. R&B Wagner makes one payment to a secured account to cover the total amount of taxes owed, and Avalara takes care of making individual payments.

Streamlined document management

Dave worked with R&B Wagner's dedicated Avalara account manager to set up CertCapture on online sales forms so customers could load their own exemption certificates. "The new process is up to 40% more efficient than the old one," Dave says.

Confident nexus monitoring

R&B Wagner uses Avalara's nexus monitoring service to help reduce risk by watching the company's nexus obligations. When a sale occurs in a jurisdiction where R&B Wagner is not registered to collect and lodge sales tax, the transaction is flagged and Avalara alerts R&B Wagner. If registration in the new jurisdiction is required, Dave has the option to set it up himself or let Avalara take care of it.

Automation for the win

If Dave didn't have Avalara's help, he'd have to employ one or two more people to take on sales tax. Currently, he has a staff of three working in other areas, and he calls Avalara his "fourth employee." Thanks to Avalara, Dave's day-to-day work on sales tax is minimal and he can spend more time working on finding process improvements for the business and making things easier for his other three employees. "The less I have to think about sales tax, the better," he says.