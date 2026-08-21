Principal Kathy LaMonica joined the firm four years ago when Rea & Associates was already 80 years old. Since she joined, the firm’s growth has accelerated. “It has been amazing to watch the growth,” Kathy says. “Some of it was by acquisition, but there’s also organic growth and new specialty service lines.”

Just a few days into Kathy starting at her position, the United States Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. “Overnight, many customers with limited physical presence in other states had nexus,” Kathy recalls. “Suddenly, we were hit with new compliance responsibilities. Because I’ve been in the business of sales and use tax for most of my career, I knew that our manual workflow wasn't sustainable.”

“If we really wanted to grow,” she adds, “we needed something to help us process additional returns more efficiently and more accurately.”