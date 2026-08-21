Consumer use tax is owed by a buyer when sales tax is not paid in full by the seller. Unlike sales tax, use tax can be triggered after a transaction, based on how and where products are used by the buyer.

Senergy had been managing its consumer use tax tracking and payments in-house, but soon found the task to be both labour-intensive and prone to error. Due to some of the complexities of their purchasing processes and the expectation that all was well if they simply paid the tax on their vendor invoices, Senergy found they hadn’t been assessing their consumer use taxes properly.

“Unfortunately, we did get caught in an audit,” says the company’s Chief Financial Officer Linda Taylor. “They found several thousand dollars that we were missing in consumer use tax.”