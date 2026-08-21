Linda finds Avalara Consumer Use is preventing potential trouble in multiple ways. “It’s picking up what I would have never thought to look for,” she reports. “‘Our vendors charged sales tax so we’re OK,’ was my opinion. It’s also catching transactions from vendors in other states that may not have nexus in Texas, so they’re not charging tax.”
As far as audits go, Linda is confident that Senergy is prepared. “We know once an audit is done, they’re going to come back again,” she says. “We’re prepared now, because we can show them that we’re making a good-faith effort to make sure we approach use tax correctly. We also have our receipts in the system, and we can pull them up at a moment’s notice without a lot of digging.”
Linda has also discovered other benefits to using Avalara Consumer Use. “We’ve ordered items on the internet that we use for cost of goods, and unknowingly the person that placed the order paid sales tax,” she explains. “I don’t always have all the answers when I get an invoice, but with Avalara Consumer Use we were able to look very closely at these and find out that we need to provide our sales tax exemption certificate. We can now avoid paying sales tax on that particular item going forward.”
“I was really grateful when Avalara offered this product,” Linda concludes. “I was beating myself up trying to figure out how I was going to solve this problem, and I really did not have a handle on it. I knew I needed expert assistance, but never dreamt that Avalara could step in and take care of it. I was just totally amazed and am very appreciative.”