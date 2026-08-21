“Our customers are small to medium-sized businesses,” says Travis Benoit, director of operations and corporate development at SWIPEBY. “It doesn’t make sense for them to develop their own app, so we also function as a marketplace to provide extra value. In sales tax language, that puts us into the marketplace facilitator bucket.”

Marketplace facilitator laws impose an obligation on companies like SWIPEBY to collect and remit sales tax on behalf of marketplace sellers. These laws are significant because they shift the obligation to collect and remit sales tax from the seller to the platform that facilitates the sale.

“Before the marketplace facilitator laws were rolled out, we weren’t managing sales tax,” Travis continues. “When it was required, our customers handled it themselves — setting the tax rate, collecting, and remitting on their own. Operating in multiple states across different verticals adds layers of complexity to what is already a large tax compliance challenge for our business.”