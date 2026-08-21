As the company expands into new locations and tax types, Avalara License Management helps SWIPEBY understand its federal, state, county, and local licence requirements, as well as aggregate the correct forms, applications, and fees for preparation and submission.
Avalara AvaTax calculates sales tax across the more than 12,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions in the US — a process that can take some businesses a substantial amount of time without automation technology.
SWIPEBY also sees added cost benefits by participating in the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program, which covers the cost of their Avalara services in 24 states.
With Avalara Returns, SWIPEBY doesn’t have to pay each jurisdiction individually. SWIPEBY now makes a single, automated, clearing house payment, which Avalara uses to remit taxes to the jurisdictions on their behalf.
“Avalara relieves all of our tax compliance and business licensing pains, saving us incalculable time and accounting costs,” says Travis. “Our people can apply those resources toward activities that delight our customers and grow our company.”