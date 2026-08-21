Automating sales tax for clients has a compelling benefit for TaxOps. Judy says, “Avalara frees us up to focus on the more strategic aspects of our practice.” The way you make money is by providing value to customers and knowing and solving their issues. By embracing automation, you can free up resources to enhance the higher-margin aspects of your practice. When something changes, we have work to do. It’s way more interesting, and it enriches your experience and your relationship with your clients.”
Judy admits that most CPA firms would have to embrace a new way of thinking about their businesses in order to adopt this approach. “It’s a culture change,” she says. “It’s better to gain efficiency and expand the scope of services. Be curious, understand the nuances, and always learn. It delivers a better client experience, and it’s more fun.”