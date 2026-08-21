Telecommunications is one of the most highly regulated industries in America, with service charges at the federal, state, and local levels that differ across jurisdictions.

“I’ve seen things like library taxes, hard-of-hearing taxes, all kinds of things,” says thinQ co-founder and CEO, Aaron Leon. “These are the reasons why your $99-per-month mobile phone plan costs you $140 every month.”

To make matters even more complex, rates and charges are in constant flux, and keeping up can be challenging.