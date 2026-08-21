With Avalara Extractor for Amazon and Avalara Returns, Mitch no longer worries about the complexities and risks of managing sales tax from multiple channels in multiple jurisdictions. “Avalara has saved me tonnes of time and a lot of headaches,” he says. “I have a lot of other things I need to work on, and I don’t want to spend more time on sales tax. With Avalara, I just set it and forget it for the most part.”
Mitch estimates he’s saving 5 to ten hours per month just because Avalara keeps up with changing rates and rules for him. “At least once a week we’ll get a notification that some state or a tiny jurisdiction is changing their rates,” he says. “Nothing feels better than just shredding those letters because I know Avalara is taking care of it.”
Thread Wallets is now lodging returns in 44 states and the District of Columbia. Prior to using Avalara Returns to automate those lodgments, the company was lodging manually — and only in Utah. What if the company had to lodge manually in every jurisdiction where it’s currently registered? “I don’t even want to think about how much time that would take,” Mitch laughs. “I think I would spend upwards of 20 hours a month. It could easily be more, given how rudimentary some of the states’ websites are.”
Perhaps the benefit Mitch appreciates most is the hardest to quantify: the peace of mind he gets from knowing the complexities of sales tax compliance are being handled expertly and automatically. “It makes me feel so much more at ease,” he says, “knowing that sales tax isn’t something that will hold us back from growing our business.”