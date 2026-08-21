In 2018, the United States Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. triggered new nexus obligations for Thread Wallets. “It took me three or four months to figure out what that meant for us and how we needed to respond,” says Mitch Sanders, the company’s COO. “I was a very stressed-out person.”

The company’s website is its primary channel, but it also does some wholesale business through small boutiques and large retail chains like Zumiez. And as the company grows, Amazon.com is an increasingly important channel. Keeping up with ever-changing tax rates and rules across a growing number of jurisdictions was hard enough, but having to include data from Amazon.com sales and researching marketplace facilitator laws made things worse. “It’s very tedious and difficult to pull multiple tax reports from Amazon,” says Mitch. “Then there’s the very manual process of meshing them together and reconciling them for filing. That was a huge headache.”