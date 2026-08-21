Robin notes that most business accounting software can’t handle the complexity of keeping up with sales tax across multiple jurisdictions compared with the efficiency and greater accuracy of Avalara’s automated sales tax engine. The cloud-based system integrates with most business accounting software solutions to automatically apply sales tax rates and rules, and it can then prepare, lodge, and remit payments to all the taxing jurisdictions. Comprehensive reporting features enable the business and its accountants to bolster compliance.

“We had a new, large client that had acquired a business with sales to customers in more than 40 states. They apparently hadn't been charging and remitting sales taxes. Fortunately, they saw they had to resolve this as soon as possible, and we were able to refer them to Avalara.”

She adds that many small businesses have a misconception that sales tax is easy if the business is only selling in one or two states. But it can still be complex. Robin explains, “Texas has 254 counties, each with different rates. And Louisiana’s parishes often have very different rules. Just keeping up with a few can be hard work, and with significant penalties for errors.”