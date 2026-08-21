Now that he’s set up, Bruno only has to log in once a month and report the rental revenue for each property. From there, Avalara MyLodgeTax calculates, collects, lodges, and pays the taxes automatically.
There’s a lot of competition in the Florida short-term rental market, and now Bruno can keep his employees completely focused on marketing, booking, and delivering luxury holiday experiences for his owners and guests.
“Our customers may be in a rental home,” he says, “but they think they’re in a five-star hotel. They expect a very high level of service, concierge support, the works. That’s the stuff that makes our business run better, and we couldn’t differentiate ourselves so well — and grow so fast — without the ease and scalability of Avalara MyLodgeTax.”