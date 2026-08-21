Wondersign invoices could include subscription fees for their SaaS offering as well as kiosk purchases and installation services. Everything they billed was taxed differently, with services exempt in some states but not others. With over 3,000 customers in 49 states, maintaining tax compliance was a daunting task.

“It gets very complex very quickly, especially for a customer that has locations in multiple jurisdictions,” says Hector Camacho, the company’s controller. “It would be time-consuming and expensive to track all of the different tax rates and lodge several hundred returns accurately over the course of the year.”