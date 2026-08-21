“We’ve been very happy with Avalara,” Hector says. “We deal with a high volume of monthly transactions, so not having to lodge individual returns is a big deal for our team. All I have to do is verify the total sales tax Avalara received ties to what I show on my end. It makes my life a lot easier.”
“As we’re growing our volume, we need to increase our efficiency, and the people at Avalara have been very helpful,” Hector says. “For example, right now we are transitioning to their Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) solution, which will simplify compliance in several states.”
Avalara is one of a small handful of Certified Service Providers (CSPs) for the SST program. With SST, participating sellers may qualify for free sales tax calculations, returns preparation, and lodging in up to 24 states.
“We have 100% confidence in Avalara,” he concludes. “They’ve proven themselves to be a perfect fit for our business.”