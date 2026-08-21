“Our merchants have been adopting the WooCommerce Avalara extension at a consistently increasing rate,” says Aurélien. “In fact, the growth rate is very healthy compared to other solutions in our general partner ecosystem, so we know that it’s resonating. Merchants have to be happy to continue adopting and using it at this rate.”
In addition to the increasing number of happy merchants, Aurélien and his team are finding unexpected value in the partnership with Avalara. “We have a great relationship that’s built on trust,” he explains, “and that has led to a unique collaboration in which Avalara helps us innovate continuously. We have to be increasingly creative to meet merchants’ evolving needs, and Avalara is the partner I explore new possibilities with. Many great ideas have grown out of our collaboration, some we have executed and others that we’re actively working on.”
“We’re always trying to find new ways to drive a positive and successful merchant experience that provides WooCommerce customers with confidence in the safety and security of their tax compliance,” says Doug Marrone, a partner strategist at Avalara. “And we strive to do that in a very simple, effective, and affordable way.”
“Avalara is both proactive and responsive,” says Aurélien. “As a result, our customer support tickets have decreased, which is great news for us. If those numbers are coming down while adoption is going up, we’re in a good place. We’re doing something right.”