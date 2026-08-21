WooCommerce is a flexible, open-source e-commerce solution built on WordPress™. The WooCommerce platform allows merchants to build a fully customised online store while maintaining full rights and access to their data. In short, WooCommerce empowers anyone to sell anything, anywhere — and it's free to use.

With millions of users worldwide, WooCommerce is localised in dozens of languages. As an open-source e-commerce platform, there are extensions that customise everything from payments to postage to marketing, connecting solutions to meet merchant and shopper needs in every region and industry. WooCommerce is used by merchants of every size, from individual sellers to large enterprises.