The California (CA) state sales tax rate is 7.25%. This rate is made up of a base rate of 6%, plus a mandatory local rate of 1.25% that goes directly to city and county tax authorities. Depending on local sales tax jurisdictions, the total tax rate can be as high as 11.25%.
Historical changes in California sales tax rates over the past two decades have significantly impacted how small businesses operate. Legislative actions have shaped these rates, affecting everything from compliance costs to consumer purchasing behaviors.