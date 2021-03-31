As the pandemic drove people indoors, shoppers across the globe turned their attention online. The past 12 months have seen an explosion of consumer spending through digital commerce but this hasn’t been without its challenges for retailers. Post-Brexit Customs changes, in tandem with the new UK & EU ecommerce VAT reforms have made a once-easy market more complex and challenging. For many businesses, this has meant rapid operating changes, with many rethinking their international commerce strategies altogether.

Yet there are more reasons to be optimistic and with over 128 million households in the US, there's never been a better time to look further afield. Our free summit is designed to help businesses seize opportunities for growth and break into new markets.

With speakers from BigCommerce, Tryzens, Shipstation and Internet Retailing we’ll be highlighting the common challenges businesses face, the new regulatory hurdles, and how to deliver a great customer experience.