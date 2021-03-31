Overview
As the pandemic drove people indoors, shoppers across the globe turned their attention online. The past 12 months have seen an explosion of consumer spending through digital commerce but this hasn’t been without its challenges for retailers. Post-Brexit Customs changes, in tandem with the new UK & EU ecommerce VAT reforms have made a once-easy market more complex and challenging. For many businesses, this has meant rapid operating changes, with many rethinking their international commerce strategies altogether.
Yet there are more reasons to be optimistic and with over 128 million households in the US, there's never been a better time to look further afield. Our free summit is designed to help businesses seize opportunities for growth and break into new markets.
With speakers from BigCommerce, Tryzens, Shipstation and Internet Retailing we’ll be highlighting the common challenges businesses face, the new regulatory hurdles, and how to deliver a great customer experience.
FIRST BROADCAST
Thurs, May 6, 2021
START TIME
Now on demand
DURATION
2 hours
COST
Free
Schedule
1
Introduction
Olivia Gates and Sacha Wilson outline the challenges and opportunities for global ecommerce.
2
How COVID changed the digital commerce landscape
With lockdown restrictions driving shoppers online, businesses had to react quickly – from building a digital commerce solution to ensuring contactless delivery. Looking back at 2020, we’ll be discussing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on ecommerce, how shopping behaviour changed and what we should expect in the future.
Speakers
Ian Jindal
Internet Retailing
Olivia Gates
Avalara
3
Panel: Breaking into new markets - what we learnt from Brexit
Delayed shipments, fines, unhappy customers… 2021 has been a steep learning curve for businesses trading across the UK and the EU. The recent wave of legislation around Brexit and ecommerce reforms has shone a light on the need to implement new business rules and processes to satisfy tax and customs authorities.
What lessons can we take from Brexit? Join this panel for a closer look at the VAT and customs issues for you to consider, and how implementing Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) and automation can alleviate some of these burdens.
Speakers and panelists
Ianthe Spillemaeckers
Avalara
Andrew Norman
ShipStation
Nicole Morton
Avalara
Jim Herbert
BigCommerce
4
The great EU Ecommerce VAT Reforms
July 1 will see some one of the biggest changes to how the EU collects and remits VAT in the last 30 years. The changes are aimed at simplifying the current regime and tackling growing VAT fraud and evasion. And, whilst the introduction of IOSS & OSS will make it easier for businesses to sell into European markets, with this simplification also comes logistical challenges.
With new obligations for marketplaces, the removal of de-minimis thresholds, simplified reporting and a range of new processes – we’ll be discussing what these changes are, what ecommerce businesses need to do and how to make IOSS and OSS work for you.
Speakers
Matt Harrison
Avalara
Thomas Lemmon
Accountancy Age
5
Headless commerce: is it the right approach for your business?
Ecommerce technologies have evolved rapidly over the past year, with much discussion around the need for a headless approach to your tech stack. We’ve seen a rise in ecommerce platforms now offering this functionality, but what does this truly mean for your business?
Join us for a fireside chat with Avalara and Tryzens, as we discuss the latest trends in tech for both consumers and retailers, followed by a deep dive session where we’ll unpack what headless commerce is, how it shapes customer experiences and how headless differs from more traditional approaches.
Speakers
Sacha Wilson
Avalara
Andy Burton
Tryzens
Kaloyan Yordanov
Tryzens
6
Spotlight on the US: the risks and opportunities for remote sellers
As the Brexit dust begins to settle and the impact becomes apparent, businesses are starting to look to other markets and audiences. With a spotlight on the US we’ll be exploring the potential opportunities for businesses and what you need to know before entering the market. We'll also show you how remote sellers can stay ahead of US Sales Tax through automation – and as result improve your overall customer experience by avoiding any doorstep tax charges.
Speakers
Mary Cho
Avalara
Michelle Bequette
Avalara
Speakers from
