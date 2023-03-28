50 years of VAT: Past, present, and future
28 March 2023
11:00 a.m. BST
60 minutes
Why tax technology is more important than ever
The golden anniversary of VAT in the U.K. is a significant milestone in the history of taxation. To commemorate the occasion, we’ll be hosting a special webinar to discuss the evolution and impact of U.K. VAT over the past 50 years and expectations for the future.
Join us to hear our expert speakers provide a comprehensive overview of the current state of VAT, including the latest changes and advancements. We’ll also explore the role of technology in collecting and administering VAT and implementing digital tax processes such as e-invoicing.
Register now for a thought-provoking and informative discussion as we navigate the past, present, and future of VAT.
In this session, we’ll:
- Gain insights into the latest developments and planned changes to VAT
- Explore the impact of technology on the collection and administration of VAT
- Reflect on the evolution of VAT over the past 50 years
- Discuss why tax technology is more important than it’s ever been
About the speakers
Alex Baulf
Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
Alex leads on global indirect tax at Avalara, driving engagement with policy and business leaders to develop a tax and compliance environment that will streamline and accelerate commerce for the overall growth of the economy. With over 16 years of experience in global VAT and GST and international indirect tax consultancy, Alex has specialised in analysing changing VAT requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management across processes, data, and technology.
Matt Harrison
Senior Director, VAT Solutions at Avalara
With nearly 10 years of experience within the tax space, Matt is one of Avalara’s top VAT solutions specialists. Having worked as both a senior tax manager and a consultant, Matt has in-depth VAT knowledge paired with a unique perspective of the impact tax changes have on businesses.
