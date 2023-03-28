50 years of VAT: Past, present, and future

Why tax technology is more important than ever

Why tax technology is more important than ever

The golden anniversary of VAT in the U.K. is a significant milestone in the history of taxation. To commemorate the occasion, we’ll be hosting a special webinar to discuss the evolution and impact of U.K. VAT over the past 50 years and expectations for the future.

Join us to hear our expert speakers provide a comprehensive overview of the current state of VAT, including the latest changes and advancements. We’ll also explore the role of technology in collecting and administering VAT and implementing digital tax processes such as e-invoicing.

Register now for a thought-provoking and informative discussion as we navigate the past, present, and future of VAT.

In this session, we’ll: