The future of finance is digital. The Peppol network has a growing role in e-invoicing

Watch our webinar to discover:

What Peppol’s role is in the EU and beyond, including Australia, NZ, Singapore, and Japan



How to comply with e-invoicing and real-time tax reporting mandates



Who can be your your certified and accredited Peppol providers

When and where the new Peppol International Invoice (PINT) model is rolled out

Our webinar outlines everything you need to know to help your business thrive while navigating complex global e-invoicing mandates and regulations.

About the speakers

Alex Baulf

Vice President, Global Indirect Tax and E-Invoicing, Avalara



Alex leads on e-invoicing at Avalara and specialises in analysing changing global indirect compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and the board of the Digital Business Networks Alliance in the US.

Sarah Fane

Head of Content, sharedserviceslink

