Everything you need to know about Pan-European Public Procurement Online (Peppol)
Video: How Peppol can help you meet national e-invoicing mandates
The future of finance is digital. The Peppol network has a growing role in e-invoicing
Watch our webinar to discover:
- What Peppol’s role is in the EU and beyond, including Australia, NZ, Singapore, and Japan
- How to comply with e-invoicing and real-time tax reporting mandates
- Who can be your your certified and accredited Peppol providers
- When and where the new Peppol International Invoice (PINT) model is rolled out
Our webinar outlines everything you need to know to help your business thrive while navigating complex global e-invoicing mandates and regulations.
About the speakers
Alex Baulf
Vice President, Global Indirect Tax and E-Invoicing, Avalara
Alex leads on e-invoicing at Avalara and specialises in analysing changing global indirect compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and the board of the Digital Business Networks Alliance in the US.
Sarah Fane
Head of Content, sharedserviceslink
Sarah creates content for finance and shared services professionals, producing webinars, infographics, blogs, articles and original research. She is an experienced analyst, content marketer, and presenter, specialising in the evolution of technology in shared services.