Thank you and enjoy watching: E-invoicing – The Direction of Travel
Join Alex Baulf and Reece Duncan from Avalara as they look at the current and planned VAT digitisation regimes for 2022 and beyond, everything from E-invoicing to real time reporting and QR codes.
Our experts discuss the implications and burden of compliance for tax professionals, provide expert insight on both the technical and implementation challenges facing businesses, and how to be strategic and global versus tactical and local.