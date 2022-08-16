Are you ready for VAT changes in the U.K. due to Making Tax Digital?
How to get tax compliant by 1 November 2022
As of 1 November 2022, all U.K. VAT-registered businesses must sign up for Making Tax Digital (MTD) and start using MTD-compatible software to file returns. Businesses that fail to do so will be hit with a default surcharge or late submission penalties and interest. Now is the time to make sure you’re compliant.
The only exception to this will be digitally excluded businesses that can continue to use an online VAT account. But again, time is running out for these businesses to apply for an exemption from using software.
In this webinar, join Alex Baulf, Senior Director of Global Indirect Tax at Avalara, to learn how your business can continue to file U.K. VAT returns and what support is available to meet the November deadline.
We’ll cover:
- How to sign up for MTD
- What’s considered MTD-compatible software
- The future of the U.K. VAT scheme
About the speaker
Alex Baulf
Senior Director of Indirect Tax, Avalara
Alex leads on global indirect tax at Avalara, driving engagement with policy and business leaders to develop a tax and compliance environment that will streamline and accelerate commerce for the overall growth of the economy. With over 16 years of experience in global VAT and GST and international indirect tax consultancy, Alex has specialised in analysing changing VAT requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management across processes, data, and technology.