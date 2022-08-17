WEBINAR
E-invoicing revolution: Navigating the evolving landscape of indirect taxes
Video: explore the future of indirect tax
E-invoicing and live reporting are becoming increasingly common worldwide
Our webinar explores the future of e-invoicing and how your business can adapt
Watch to discover:
- What lessons can be learnt from regions that have already implemented e-invoicing
- How e-invoicing can help you transform your AR and AP functions
- Why technology is crucial to enabling a smooth e-invoicing process
- When to strategically scale your global compliance
About the speakers
Alex Baulf
Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax
Alex specialises in analysing changing compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and A-NZ Peppol All Stakeholders Working Group, and he represents Avalara for OpenPeppol, EESPA, and the U.S. Federal Reserve E-invoicing Exchange Market Pilot.