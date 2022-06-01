Unlocking the EU Export Growth Opportunity

UK businesses are currently facing a choice when it comes to cross-border tax complexity: avoid it, and restrict themselves to the domestic market, or tackle it, and unlock lucrative growth opportunities.

Knowing that £47.6 billion could have been added to total exports to the EU last year, 72% of U.K. businesses remain enthusiastic about growth opportunities across the Channel.

If sellers can get the right solutions and support in place now, there is a real opportunity to open up cross border trading and empower British businesses to become major exporters.

In this webinar, our expert team discuss why mastering cross-border complexity is well worth the reward of cross-border expansion.