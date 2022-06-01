Unlocking the EU Export Growth Opportunity
Mastering cross-border complexities
UK businesses are currently facing a choice when it comes to cross-border tax complexity: avoid it, and restrict themselves to the domestic market, or tackle it, and unlock lucrative growth opportunities.
Knowing that £47.6 billion could have been added to total exports to the EU last year, 72% of U.K. businesses remain enthusiastic about growth opportunities across the Channel.
If sellers can get the right solutions and support in place now, there is a real opportunity to open up cross border trading and empower British businesses to become major exporters.
In this webinar, our expert team discuss why mastering cross-border complexity is well worth the reward of cross-border expansion.
In this session we will cover:
- The true economic cost of cross-border tax complexity
- Current challenges when selling internationally
- The future of exports between the UK and EU
- What support is available to businesses
Speakers
Sacha Wilson
Senior Director, Avalara
Sacha Wilson is Senior Director of Sales and founding member of Avalara's EMEA business, helping companies automate cross-border tax compliance. Prior to joining Avalara in 2014, he spent more than 20 years in e-commerce sales and management at blue-chips such as Amazon, Arcelor-Mittal, British Aerospace and several dotcom start-ups. Over 11 years at Amazon he led various teams involved in growing Amazon’s EU Marketplace as well as launching Fulfilment by Amazon, Amazon Payments and Product Ads. He brings a depth in understanding of ecommerce and the tax issues facing businesses involved in cross-border trade.
Miklós Ferenc Kállay
Economist, Avalara
For 25 years the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) has supplied independent economic forecasting and analysis to hundreds of private firms and public organisations.
Lyndsey Robinson
EMEA Customs Manager, Avalara
Twenty years of industry experience in global customs and trade transactions have given Lyndsey the knowledge to navigate the complexities of the customs landscape. Lyndsey is one of Avalara’s customs experts, providing extensive technical knowledge on import and export formalities, documentation requirements, and the impact of trade negotiations on businesses.
Alex Baulf
Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax
Alex leads on global indirect tax at Avalara, leading on engagement with policy and business leaders to develop a tax and compliance environment that will streamline and accelerate commerce for the overall growth of the economy. With over 16 years experience in global VAT and GST and international indirect tax consultancy, Alex has specialised in analysing changing VAT requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management across processes, data and technology.