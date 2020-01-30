On July 1 2021, the European Union (EU) will introduce the Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) scheme. The new system simplifies current VAT registration requirements for selling into the EU, making it easier for businesses to grow, stay compliant and protect their bottom line. With Avalara's IOSS Solution, you can trade into all 27 EU member states with one VAT registration, improve your cash flow by removing import VAT payments, and enhance customer experience with reliable, transparent, and accurate pricing at checkout.