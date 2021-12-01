Discover the latest ecommerce tax changes affecting businesses in the Global Tax Changes 2022 report

Global ecommerce has exploded in recent years and shows no sign of abating. As a result, new markets and opportunities are opening to businesses at a rapid rate.



The good news: consumer demand remains high while ecommerce is booming. The not-so-good news however: inventory is low, supply chains are strained, there’s a labor shortage, and costs for just about everything are up.

All of this adds to the burdens of international sellers already grappling with a raft of complicated cross-border compliance issues, particularly those related to indirect tax.

Ecommerce businesses selling internationally need to be more adaptive to keep up with tax compliance. The Global Tax Changes 2022 report covers all this and more.