The Benelux 2021: Ecommerce Region Report looks in-depth at the current ecommerce landscape in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands - including how each market has been impacted by Brexit.

The Benelux countries are core, stable members of the European Union and the Single Market and are all popular choices for those wishing to expand in Europe.

With Amazon’s European HQ in Luxembourg – thanks to its advantageous tax regime – and a populace entirely comfortable with online shopping, it’s a great place to do business for an ecommerce retailer.