Turning Browsers Into Buyers
A retailer’s guide to overcoming cross-border ecommerce hurdles.
With cross-border ecommerce growing at twice the rate of domestic sales, there has never been a better time to begin selling to online shoppers around the world or expand your existing cross-border ecommerce program.
Globally, online retail sales surged 24.1% in 2020 reaching $4.29 billion, according to news and research organization Digital Commerce 360.
This guide will provide an introduction to the most important regulatory issues retailers and brands must understand as they sell to consumers from around the world. The issues are complex, but with the help of companies that specialize in handling them, retailers and brands can confidently take advantage of the huge opportunity to sell to the world’s online shoppers.
Gain a great understanding of:
What customers expect when buying from international sellers.
How new trade regulations impact cross-border sales
Why correct item classification and customs duty calculation are critical.
Where you can get help with cross-border compliance.