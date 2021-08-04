Turning Browsers Into Buyers

Globally, online retail sales surged 24.1% in 2020 reaching $4.29 billion, according to news and research organization Digital Commerce 360.

This guide will provide an introduction to the most important regulatory issues retailers and brands must understand as they sell to consumers from around the world. The issues are complex, but with the help of companies that specialize in handling them, retailers and brands can confidently take advantage of the huge opportunity to sell to the world’s online shoppers.