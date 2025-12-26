France’s e-invoicing and e-reporting reform continues to progress, with the French tax authorities formally designating the first wave of Approved Platforms. Avalara confirms that its platform has successfully completed this approval process, in line with the requirements set out by the French administration.

This approval reflects the transition from the former Plateforme de Dématérialisation Partenaire (PDP) model to the new Approved Platform framework. The updated designation introduces reinforced governance, stricter technical controls, and higher operational expectations. Approval is granted only to platforms that demonstrate compliance with the target architecture defined by the French authorities, which is centred on the Public Invoicing Portal (PPF).

The approval process followed a structured, multistep approach.

As part of the initial phase, platforms were required to validate interoperability with other approved platforms. This included the ability to exchange electronic invoices in all mandated formats (UBL, CII, and Factur-X), manage invoice lifecycle statuses, and support acceptance and rejection workflows in accordance with regulatory specifications.

The next phase focused on integration with the PPF. Platforms had to demonstrate their ability to incorporate the national directory, submit e-invoicing and e-reporting data, support live or near-real-time reporting, and exchange lifecycle statuses with the public infrastructure.

Finally, all test scenarios and supporting evidence were subject to review by an independent external auditor, followed by validation by the French accreditation authority. Completion of this review resulted in formal approval.

By successfully meeting these requirements within the timeline defined by the French tax authorities, Avalara’s platform is now officially recognised as an Approved Platform. This milestone supports Avalara’s continued commitment to helping businesses prepare for and comply with France’s upcoming e-invoicing and e-reporting obligations.