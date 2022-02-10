French Ministerial Conference on E-Invoicing

On February 10, 2022, France hosted a virtual conference on “Electronic invoicing: an instrument for the digital transformation of businesses and government”. This event was a way for the French Presidency of the European Union to start a dialogue around the EU-wide adoption of e-invoicing and the drive towards standardising practices under “VAT in the Digital Age” initiative. It was also an opportunity for the French authorities and businesses leaders to share information and feedback on the upcoming introduction of mandatory e-invoicing in France.

The conference provided a forum for various different tax administrations to share their implementation experience along with examples of best practices in order to help illustrate to what the transition to e-invoicing entails and what businesses and governments need to be successful in embracing this change.

There was an insightful round table discussion between Olivier Dussopt (Minister Delegate for Public Accounts, France) Laura Castelli (Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Italy), Vincent Van Peteghem (Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Belgium), and Gonzalo Garcia Andrés (Secretary of State for Economic Affairs and Business Support of Spain). Italy introduced mandatory real-time e-invoice issuance and reporting from January 1, 2019, while Spain and France have already legislated for introduction of e-invoicing in 2024. In addition, Belgium has suggested it will also mandate e-invoicing soon.

“The most technical reforms are often the ones that make the biggest difference for our businesses and our growth model. With e-invoicing, we can write into EU law a bold programme aimed at transforming government action and streamlining taxation so that Member States will be better armed to administer and levy taxes, not to mention fight tax evasion.” Olivier Dussopt, Minister Delegate for Public Accounts