French Ministerial Conference on E-Invoicing

France will introduce a mandatory requirement for businesses to issue e-invoices in a phased approach between July 1, 2024 and January 1, 2026.
Business size
Mandatory implementation date
Large Companies
July 1, 2024
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) with workforce of less than 5,000 people and annual sales of less than €1.5 billion or a balance sheet total of less than €2 billion
January 1, 2025
SMEs and Very Small Enterprises (VSEs) with fewer than 250 employees and annual sales of less than €50 million or a balance sheet total of less than €43 million
January 1, 2026
France has stated that its two objectives for the implementation of mandatory e-invoicing are:
1. Simplify the tax environment; and
2. Fight tax evasion so that law-abiding businesses can reap the benefits.
It will be optional to use the “Chorus Pro” platform (currently used for raising invoices to the public sector) which will be scaled to provide the essential functions of e-invoicing for businesses. But beyond these more basic functions for SMEs, it is expected that most businesses will seek to select and implement an e-invoicing software solution.
It is hoped that the use of e-invoicing in France will increase the competitiveness of French companies by accelerating their digital journey resulting in estimated savings of €4.5bn for SMEs. Over time, it is hoped that e-invoicing could pave the way for pre-filled VAT returns as the tax authority will already have transactional level details. It is also hoped that by improving digital tools designed to fight tax evasion, the VAT Gap will be reduced and there will be a fairer competition between firms.
All participants (including software editors, business companies, Tax administration, accounting professionals) aligned to say that despite the timeline which will start in July 2024, there is a need to start as of today to communicate to business companies and start engaging with them to work on the new obligations. It is estimated that around 4 million legal entities in France will need to adopt e-invoicing and select and implement an e-invoicing platform by July 2024.
It was also confirmed at the conference that the final specifications will be released by the French Tax Administration before the end of Q2/2022.
Find out more about Avalara's e-invoicing solutions.