Last updated on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. BST.

Following the French government’s October 2024 decision to abandon its public invoicing portal (Portail Public de Facturation) as a free platform for exchanging e-invoices, France has begun 2025 by splitting its e-invoicing reform strategy into two major projects: One will develop a centralised business directory that will collect and organise details and contact information for businesses receiving electronic invoices. The other will standardise invoice format and content, and also standardise exchanges between Partner Dematerilisation Platforms (PDPs).

Both projects have a target completion date of September 2026. Before this date, businesses should familiarise themselves with key developments of these projects, and take any necessary steps to prepare themselves for upcoming changes.

This article outlines the details and timelines of both projects and looks at the impact they will have on businesses.