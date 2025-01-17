Businesses need to understand the impact of these reforms to effectively prepare for any transition process. To ensure compliance and readiness, they should focus on the key areas outlined below:
- Business directory — While not initially involved in the technical work, businesses must prepare by defining their addressing lines, specifying how to exchange this information with their PDP, and organising directory access as part of Project 1, Phase 1.
- Concentrator — Businesses must continue analysing e-reporting data requirements, agree with their PDP on exchange formats, and consider early collaboration with their PDP to test the concentrator before the reform’s implementation.
- Standardisation — Active participation in the AFNOR commission is essential to ensure sector-specific requirements are accounted for in the national standard. Interested businesses are encouraged to contact the DGFiP.
- Peppol network — Businesses preparing for the adoption of an established e-invoicing network as a national standard should engage with their PDP, as well as their clients and suppliers, to verify their capability to exchange invoices under new requirements.
The division of France’s e-invoicing program into two structural projects demonstrates the DGFiP and AIFE’s commitment to ensuring a successful implementation while addressing the needs of all stakeholders. However, businesses must actively prepare to integrate these new requirements and anticipate necessary adaptations. This collective mobilisation is critical to ensuring a transition to a harmonised, secure, and efficient invoicing system by project completion in 2026.
Choosing a PDP
With e-invoicing set to become mandatory in France, PDPs will play a crucial role. Businesses operating in France should choose the right PDP solution to stay compliant: accredited PDPs, white-label PDPs, or grey-label PDPs.
Accredited PDPs
Accredited PDPs are service providers accredited by the DGFiP. Providers must meet strict criteria regarding security, interoperability, and regulatory compliance to gain accreditation, making accredited PDPs the safest choice.
Accredited PDPs must enable users (as conditions of accreditation) to create, classify, issue, and transmit e-invoices, as well ensure the authenticity of origin, integrity of content, and readability of electronic invoices. They must also transmit invoices to the recipient’s PDP or the public invoicing portal (PPF), ensuring full compliance, and collect and report invoice data to the French tax administration.
White-label PDPs
White-label PDPs allows ERP providers, invoicing software vendors, and other service providers to offer e-invoicing solutions under their own brand. The final client does therefore not see the PDP provider’s name. White-label PDPs rely on an accredited PDP for compliance, negating the need to go through the PDP accreditation process.
Grey-label PDPs
In the grey-label PDP model, the client company uses an ERP or invoicing software with integrated PDP options. The ERP provider integrates multiple PDPs into its platform but does not handle registration. The accredited PDP ensures regulatory compliance and invoice processing.
The ERP or software provider does not resell the PDP under its own brand — users can instead choose to activate the integrated PDP or select another one.
A business’s choice will depend on numerous variables, but a smooth transition to e-invoicing while staying compliant should be the primary goal. As an accredited PDP in France, Avalara can integrate with the ERP systems you already use — including Workday, Oracle, and SAP — so you can maintain business as usual during transitional times and adapt to new rules and requirements as smoothly as possible.
As a registered PDP, Avalara is actively monitoring these developments and working diligently on our PDP implementation to ensure readiness for each milestone of the French mandate. Our teams are committed to supporting businesses throughout this transition, providing the tools and expertise needed to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape with confidence.
Look here for additional information on France’s updates to its e-invoicing reform.