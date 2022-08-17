WEBINAR

Thank you for watching our webinar on adapting to ICS2

Video: Are you ready for ICS2 Release 3? 

Watch now to discover:

  • How to meet the new requirements of ICS2 Release 3
  • Why getting your HS codes right is so important
  • What solutions are available to you 

About the speakers

Lyndsey Robinson

EMEA Customs Manager

Twenty years of industry experience in global customs and trade transactions have given Lyndsey the knowledge to navigate the complexities of the customs landscape. Lyndsey is one of Avalara’s customs experts, providing extensive technical knowledge on import and export formalities, documentation requirements, and the impact of trade negotiations on businesses.

Nicole Morton

Cross-Border Solutions Manager

Nicole is a Cross-Border Solutions Manager with over 10 years’ experience at companies including DHL and Aramex, supporting customers to expand their businesses internationally.

