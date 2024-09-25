Avalara uses AI to automate tariff code classification

HS codes (Harmonized System codes) classify goods for international trade, while HTS codes (Harmonized Tariff Schedule codes) are U.S.-specific and based on the HS system. They have additional digits for more specific classifications used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to determine tariffs and trade statistics. Tariff codes determine rates for a product and may be based on HS, HTS, or country-specific tariff schedules.
HS codes are important because they’re the language of international merchandise trade. Not only is HS classification a mandatory requirement for customs, but submitting an inaccurate HS code can result in an overpayment or underpayment of duties and taxes or a violation of trade compliance laws, which can lead to goods being delayed at the border and an assessment of penalties and fines.
It’s not recommended to use the same HS code for multiple products if the products are different in composition, form, or function. HS codes are assigned based on the specific characteristics of the product, so each product should be classified under the appropriate code that best describes its attributes.
HS codes are periodically reviewed and updated by the World Customs Organization (WCO) to ensure they reflect changes in technology, trade practices, and new products entering the market. The most recent version of the Harmonized System (the HS 2022) became effective on 1 January 2022. However, many countries still use older versions of the HS, which are noncompatible with HS 2022. It’s important to know that country-specific tariff codes and their associated duty rates can change several times a year as well.
All Avalara Tariff Code Classification offerings classify products to the country-specific tariff level and help with taxability determination and shipment requirements, although the level of support from our team of experts varies to cater to your needs.
Automated HS code classification is achieved through the deployment of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Avalara Tariff Code Classification offerings combine intuitive AI-enabled software with machine learning and human expertise.
The penalties for incorrect HS code classification vary depending on the country and the severity of the violation. However, in a recent joint Avalara and Reuters Events survey, respondents reported that the incorrect classification of goods resulted in more frequent delays in customs, added costs of tariffs and duties, increased supply chain costs, and failure to meet customers’ delivery expectations.