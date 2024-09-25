Avalara uses AI to automate tariff code classification

Classification for large product catalogues is time-consuming and requires specialised expertise. For businesses with product catalogs containing millions of SKUs, manually classifying each item is labor-intensive and costly. Every time a new product is introduced, it must be classified according to international standards — a process that is ongoing as product lines and tariff regulations change.

The complexity increases as companies expand their shipping reach to more countries, each with its own specific tax and customs rules. For many businesses, this requires hiring dedicated staff or outsourcing to partners who may not always be accurate or reliable. The manual nature of this process often leads to errors, delays, and increased compliance risks.

Automated Tariff Code Classification leverages AI to quickly classify products, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual processes. The system adapts to large product catalogs — ranging from 10 million to over 100 million SKUs — providing accurate HS or tariff code classifications across multiple countries.

Country-specific rules are complex. Each country has unique tariff classification rules, and keeping up with these ever-changing requirements is a daunting task. Details such as how an item is made, its materials, where it’s sold, and how it’s delivered all impact taxability and classification. Without the right expertise, determining the proper tariff code manually becomes an exercise in trial and error, increasing the likelihood of noncompliance and triggering fines, surcharges, or shipment delays.

Offloading tariff code classification to shipping carriers and customs brokers is expensive and not scalable. Many businesses rely on shipping carriers or customs brokers to handle classification. However, these carriers often view tariff classification as a necessary but unprofitable task. As a result, they may charge high fees, process classifications slowly, and refuse to share the output, forcing businesses to continuously pay for services — especially during audits. For businesses using multiple shipping carriers, this introduces even more complexity and cost.

Classifying goods incorrectly creates risk for the business. Accurately classifying goods is essential to avoiding hefty penalties, delays, and supply chain disruptions. Automated Tariff Code Classification helps businesses stay compliant by leveraging AI to classify products with a high degree of accuracy. By producing accurate 6- or 10-digit HS codes, the solution ensures businesses are providing the right information to calculate customs duties correctly. This reduces the risk of noncompliance, delays, and fines.

For companies in sectors that face heightened scrutiny — such as those affected by Entry Type 86 in the U.S. or ICS2 mandates in the EU — Avalara Automated Tariff Code Classification is invaluable. These regulations have increased the focus on proper classification, and Avalara’s solution enables businesses to meet these new standards without a heavy investment in internal resources.