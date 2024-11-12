The AvaTax Extractor has been designed to simplify the entire VAT reporting process by extracting VAT and GST data from the AvaTax transactions report and feeding it directly into the VAT reporting system. The process dramatically reduces the manual effort of data extraction and validation and ensures accurate tax reporting.
This integration is beneficial for businesses operating in countries with e-invoicing mandates. It provides full visibility into the transaction data by highlighting the e-invoice lifecycle reporting status on returns and minimizing the manual effort for reconciliation between e-invoicing data and VAT returns.
Start by setting up and configuring AvaTax; ensure AvaTax is integrated with your ERP or accounting system, and VAT rates and transaction types are configured as per the business requirements. The next step is to activate the AvaTax extractor from the VAT Reporting interface. This links the account for seamless data transfer from AvaTax to VAT Reporting.
The integration provides easy access to the e-invoice lifecycle reporting data, which highlights the status of the transactions as completed, pending, or failed. This visibility into the system helps identify any discrepancy between the data submitted via ELR and the transactions in the VAT Reporting system.